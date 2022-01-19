KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.