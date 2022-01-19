KBC Group NV Has $3.10 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.98.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $538,262. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

