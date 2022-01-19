KBC Group NV Increases Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,677,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 795,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after buying an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

