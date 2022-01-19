KBC Group NV Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 115,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.24.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

