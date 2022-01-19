KBC Group NV Purchases 4,374 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

