KCCPAD Hits Market Cap of $16.01 Million (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (CURRENCY:KCCPAD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, KCCPAD has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One KCCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. KCCPAD has a total market capitalization of $16.01 million and approximately $467,921.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KCCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.23 or 0.07446489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,083.01 or 0.99760380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007524 BTC.

KCCPAD Profile

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

KCCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KCCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KCCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KCCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KCCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.