Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 1,353.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

