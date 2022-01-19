KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $92.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

