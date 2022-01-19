KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Fastly stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,838. Fastly has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,039 shares of company stock worth $3,262,025. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

