King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after buying an additional 491,161 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 40,006 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $62,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $367,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,618,304 shares of company stock worth $40,969,988 in the last ninety days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.