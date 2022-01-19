King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,080,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,349,000 after purchasing an additional 249,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $194.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.14.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

