King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.60%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

