King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 48.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $190.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $143.10 and a 12-month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

