King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DermTech were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in DermTech by 24.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 52,290 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 43.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,875 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 191.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.75.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DMTK shares. Stephens started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

