King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 259,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,224,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $200.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $208.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Argus increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

