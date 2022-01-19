King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 14,108 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 43.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.