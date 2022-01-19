Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) PT Lowered to €115.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from €119.00 ($135.23) to €115.00 ($130.68) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGSPY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($100.00) to €85.00 ($96.59) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $126.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.35.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.