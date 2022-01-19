KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of KLAC traded down $32.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $412.98. 1,710,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.96.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.48.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.