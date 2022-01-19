Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.84 ($14.59).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KCO shares. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.30) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.61) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

ETR:KCO traded down €0.51 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €10.82 ($12.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.13. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €7.13 ($8.10) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.