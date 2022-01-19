Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €99.00 ($112.50) price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

KBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €102.80 ($116.82).

Shares of KBX opened at €89.74 ($101.98) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €89.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €93.94. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a fifty-two week high of €117.08 ($133.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion and a PE ratio of 24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

