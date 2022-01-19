Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,600 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 930,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 19,618.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,026 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,645,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEP traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. 161,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,094. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $12.28.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

