Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LIF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.83.
Shares of LIF traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 202,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,506. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$31.10 and a 12 month high of C$50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.67.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.