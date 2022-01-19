Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LIF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.83.

Shares of LIF traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 202,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,506. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$31.10 and a 12 month high of C$50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.67.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$74.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5899998 EPS for the current year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

