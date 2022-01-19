Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 77,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

