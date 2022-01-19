LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives $79.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNXSF shares. Barclays upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.