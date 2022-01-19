Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.63.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,213,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after buying an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after buying an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

