Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,045,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,267 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Latch were worth $34,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $5,291,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $44,244,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $6,019,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTCH stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Latch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Latch, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

