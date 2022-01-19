Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,686,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $66,330,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

