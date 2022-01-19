Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 358.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $21.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44. Legrand has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

