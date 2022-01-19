Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Down 23.8% in December

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 45,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $35.94.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a $0.8222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

