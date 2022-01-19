Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,725,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,705,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $646,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

