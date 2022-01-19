Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,200 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:ASG remained flat at $$7.72 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,686. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
