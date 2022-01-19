Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,200 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ASG remained flat at $$7.72 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,686. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 116.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 53.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

