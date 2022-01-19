Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has raised its dividend by 121.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE ASG opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

