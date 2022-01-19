Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $140.64

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $140.64 and last traded at $142.05, with a volume of 33104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

