LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.64

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 13360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

A number of research firms have commented on LFST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,686,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,037 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

