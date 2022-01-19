Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Up to $33.63

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.63, but opened at $34.99. Lightspeed POS shares last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 29,499 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.67.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

