Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Up to $33.63

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.63, but opened at $34.99. Lightspeed POS shares last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 29,499 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

