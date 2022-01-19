Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Down 35.1% in December

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the December 15th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LINC shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $40,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 189,075 shares of company stock worth $1,342,755 and have sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 84,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,337. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.86.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.