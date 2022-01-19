Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Down 35.1% in December

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the December 15th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LINC shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $40,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 189,075 shares of company stock worth $1,342,755 and have sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 771,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 669.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 77,604 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 84,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,337. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

