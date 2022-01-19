LINK Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One LINK coin can now be bought for approximately $138.63 or 0.00330704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $828.40 million and $2.09 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINK has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00057845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.79 or 0.07418673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,805.98 or 0.99731687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007636 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

