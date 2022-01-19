Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 23.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV stock opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

