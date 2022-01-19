LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.0134

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $674,047.40 and $1,088.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.00328759 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007795 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001099 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.57 or 0.01081946 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003644 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

