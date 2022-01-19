Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lifted by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 318,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.28.

LMT stock opened at $376.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.45.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.