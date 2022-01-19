Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $76.70 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGI. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.86.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.