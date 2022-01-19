Lotto Market Capitalization Reaches $27.83 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Lotto has a market cap of $27.83 million and $3,164.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lotto has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.55 or 0.00328461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003512 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

