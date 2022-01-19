Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.86. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 68,606 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Luby’s by 119.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luby’s by 12.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luby’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Luby’s by 4,836.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Luby’s by 12.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

