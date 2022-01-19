Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Short Interest Update

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,530,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the December 15th total of 18,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZR. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,586 shares of company stock worth $455,141 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

