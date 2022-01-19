Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 407,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.2 days.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTMNF. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.