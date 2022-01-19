Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 158,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ:LBC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. 22,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,763. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $727.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $45.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

