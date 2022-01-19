Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Short Interest Update

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.1 days. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyell Immunopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of LYEL opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Lyell Immunopharma has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

