Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lyft were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,893,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lyft by 1,326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.72.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,793 shares of company stock worth $1,666,275. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.