Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 975 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

GTY opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.60.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 93.71%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.